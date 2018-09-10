Lunchbreak: Fulton Market Harvest Fest

Erling Wu-Bower, Executive Chef Pacific Standard Time.

Fulton Market Harvest Fest will kick-off the fall season in Chicago on September 14-16, 2018. Curated by founding Chef Stephanie Izard, the third annual Harvest Fest will feature an expanded, three-day schedule of food events, chef dinners and brunches, cooking classes, culinary demos and more, in addition to a bustling street fest. The festival grounds will be located on Fulton Market, Wayman, Green, and Peoria Streets.

For more information and to purchase tickets to Fulton Market Harvest Fest and all events throughout the weekend, please visit FultonMarketHarvestFest.com.

PASTRAMI GYRO WITH MARKET TOMATOES, PICKLED RED ONION AND TZATZIKI

Feeds 4

Ingredients for Sandwich

4 good store-bought pita bread

1.5 lbs thin sliced pastrami

1/2 cup chopped pickled red onion

1 cup halved market cherry tomatoes

2/3 cup tzatziki

Ingredients for Pickled Red Onion

1.5 Cups Red wine Vinegar

1 Cup water

.5 Cup sugar

1 red onion cut into 1/2″ rings

Salt to taste

Ingredients for Tzatziki:

1 Cup Plain Yogurt

1/4 Cup minced red onion

1/4 Cup sliced cucumber

Juice & Zest of 1 Lemon

2 T chopped dill

1 T chopped parsley

Salt to taste

Method

For the Pickled Onion

Bring all of the ingredients except the onion up to a boil in a small saucepan. Add the onion and cook for about a minute. Remove the pan from the the heat and let the mixture cool before putting in the fridge overnight. They will keep for about a month in the fridge.

For the Tzatziki

Place the onion, cucumber, lemon juice and zest in a bowl and season with salt. Leave to sit for a few minutes. Once some liquid has released form the vegetables, add the yogurt and herbs to the mix and season to taste again.

For the Sandwiches

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Place a large cast iron pan on the stove and heat up a thin layer of cooking oil until just smoking. Add the pastrami and sear on all sides until a golden brown crust forms – move it around the pan to make sure it is evenly heated.

While the pastrami is cooking, rub the pitas with a bit of extra virgin olive oil and salt. Place on a sheet tray and into the oven – toast them for a few minutes, until warmed through.

In a large mixing bowl, mix the pickled red onion, a tablespoon of the pickling liquid and the tomatoes in a bowl along with some salt, pepper and olive oil.

Cut the toasted pitas in half and open the pockets. Put your desired amount of tzatziki in each pita half, stuff each pita full of meat and top with the tomato mixture. Serve immediately!