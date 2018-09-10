× Jury selection expected to continue in Jason Van Dyke trial

CHICAGO — Jury selection is expected to continue Monday in the trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murdering 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014.

About 200 potential jurors received questionnaires last week and are expected to return to the Leighton Criminal Court Building, 2650 S. California Ave., Monday morning to be interviewed by Judge Vincent Gaughan. It could take a week or more to select 12 jurors and four alternates.

Van Dyke’s defense team has long argued the trial should be moved outside of Cook County because it would be impossible to find impartial jurors in Chicago. Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery in the Oct. 20, 2014, slaying of McDonald, who was shot 16 times. Dashcam video of the shooting, which was released 13 months later via court order, sparked massive protests.

Gaughan has declined to rule on a motion to move the trial, saying he wanted to interview potential Cook County jurors first.