Yolie Carrera mixes up two cocktails that will be served at the Green Tie Ball after party at PRYSM Nightclub.

Green Tie Ball XXVII: Green Eggs & Glam, Friday, September 14, 2018 (7PM-Midnight)at The Geraghty, 2520 South Hoyne Ave. The After Party will be held at PRYSM Nightclub.

Green Tie Ball is hosted by the nonprofit organization Chicago Gateway Green, which is dedicated to greening and beautifying Chicago’s expressways, gateways and communities. Founded in 1986 by Donald J. DePorter, Gateway Green has planted more than 4,000 trees, 80,000 shrubs and 130,000 perennials along with the removal of over 1.35 million pounds of litter.

gatewaygreen.org

Twitter & Instagram: @Gateway_Green

Facebook: Chicago Gateway Green

Midnight Bellini

3.5 ounces Champagne

1 ounce fresh peach puree

1 ounce Peach

1 ounce Orange Juice

1 ounce Peach Schnapps

In a shaker, add all ingredients except for the champagne. Shake until chilled. Strain into a champagne flute and top with Champagne. Garnish with a peach slice.

No.3

1 1/2

Belvedere Vodka

1/2 oz blueberry syrup

1/2 oz ginger syrup

1/2 oz lemon

3 oz ginger beer

Combine all ingredients, except ginger beer, in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into an iced glass. Top with ginger beer. Stir and garnish with 3 blueberries.

Mimosa-

Ingredients:

2.5 ounces Champagne

2.5 ounces Orange Juice

Pour the orange juice in a chilled champagne flute and top with Champagne. Garnish with a strawberry. ​​​​