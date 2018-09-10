Body of kayaker missing in Lake Michigan found

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials in Highland Park say the body of a kayaker who went missing in Lake Michigan has been found.

Sebastian Duncan, 20, of Glenview, was last seen Aug. 27 after his kayak capsized in the lake, north of Chicago. Duncan and another man went out in Lake Michigan that evening in separate kayaks when they encountered rough waters. One man was able to swim to shore and seek help after both kayaks took on water and overturned.

His body was found Saturday morning by a passerby along Highland Park’s Openlands Lake Michigan Shoreline near Fort Sheridan. Police and fire officials immediately responded and removed the body.

The Lake County Coroner positively identified the body as Duncan on Sunday.

