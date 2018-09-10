3 students shot near Chatham high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Three students were shot outside a high school in the city’s Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The teens were shot around 4 p.m. when they were leaving Chatham Academy High School near 91st Street and Langley Avenue. The school principal said they let school out at 3:55 p.m. He said a large group of kids were walking near the school when someone came running out of gangway and opened fire. He said the gunman shot into the crowd of students.

One of the people shot was a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the left shoulder. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. An 18-year-old was shot in the right arm and left armpit. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The third victim, a 17-year-old boy was got in the upper left leg and also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. All three are in critical condition.

None of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

Two people of interest are being questioned by police.