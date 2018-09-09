× Woman says she was sexually assaulted at Godfrey Hotel

CHICAGO — A woman, 36, said she was sexually assaulted by a man with a gun inside a popular River North hotel.

Police said the incident happened at around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday inside the Godfrey Hotel on the 100 block of West Huron Street.

Police said a man with a gun forced his way into a woman’s room and sexually assaulted her. He then tied her up and ran off with some of her belongings, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in good condition.

The hotel has not yet commented on the incident.

Police did not release a detailed description of the attacker.

The investigation is ongoing.