White Sox Game Notes For Sunday vs. Los Angeles Angels

*Reynaldo Lopez hasn’t gotten much help this year in terms of run support, but he has still delivered several terrific starts. Including his last two outings, he now has nine starts this year in which he’s gone at least 7.0 innings and allowed no more than two runs.

*Matt Davidson’s on-base percentage improvement of +.071 trails only Mookie Betts (+.088) and Rougned Odor (+.086) for the largest jump this season over last (minimum 400 PA both seasons).

*Yesterday, Mike Trout notched his second game this year with at least 5 hits and 4 RBI. Since RBI became an official stat in 1920, the only other AL player to have multiple such games in a season was the Indians’ Joe Carter in 1986 (3).

*The Angels (36) are one of two American League teams to have been issued more than 30 intentional walks this season (Boston 35). Mike Trout has been issued 23 of those and has more intentional walks than 11 teams.