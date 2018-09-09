Trout homers twice, leads Angels past White Sox 12-3

CHICAGO — The wind blowing in posed a challenge to some hitters. Not Mike Trout.

Trout homered twice and drove in five runs, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Chicago White Sox 12-3 on Saturday night.

Trout’s 5-for-5 performance matched his career high for hits in a game and raised his batting average to .314.

“The two balls he hit were killed,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “The wind was pushing them back. It shows you how strong Mike is. Great at-bats.”

David Fletcher, Shohei Ohtani and Andrelton Simmons had two hits each for the Angels, who have won four of five.

Ohtani hit a bases-clearing triple and scored on one of Thyago Vieira’s three wild pitches in a six-run ninth inning.

Yolmer Sanchez and Kevan Smith each had two hits for the White Sox, who lost their fourth straight.

Trout hit a full-count, two-run homer to center field with one out in the first inning. Justin Upton added an RBI single to make it 3-0.

Trout smacked another full-count homer off White Sox starter James Shields — a three-run shot for his 33rd home run of the season — in the third, extending the lead to 6-1. He has 14 career multi-home run games and four this season. His most recent was July 25, against the White Sox.

“I knew he was going to have a big game today, something about his swag today and it made me realize again how good of a player he is,” Ohtani said through a translator.

Trout last had five hits May 26 at the Yankees, and drove in five RBIs in a game Sept. 17, 2015, against Minnesota.

“He seems to get me quite often, unfortunately,” Shields said. “He’s one of the best hitters in the game, if not the best hitter, so can’t really do that to that guy.”

Six of Trout’s nine career hits against Shields have been home runs.

“He’s been a great pitcher,” Trout said. “We compete against each other. It’s fun. Just not missing pitches. I can’t tell you the reason. Just getting a pitch to hit and just not missing.”

In his other at-bats, Trout singled.

“Couple balls they hit were hit pretty well. They just died,” Trout said about the wind. “It was weird. It was swirling the whole night.”

Matt Shoemaker (2-0) gave up three runs and seven hits for the Angels in his second start since coming off the disabled list and third overall start this season. He has allowed six runs in 15 2/3 innings. Shoemaker missed 134 games after his season debut due to a right forearm strain.

Four relievers combined to throw four one-hit innings.

Shields (6-16) allowed six runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. It was his shortest outing since July 25.

Yoan Moncada and Sanchez hit back-to-back doubles in the first to pull the White Sox within two.

Smith’s double in the fourth cut the lead to 6-3.