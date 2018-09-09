Sunday Brunch: School Lunch Ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nancy LaBreckt, representing Whole Foods, shared four recipes for unique school lunches.

Whole Foods

Wholefoodsmarket.com

26 Chicagoland location

CLUB SANDWICH KABOBS

Ingredients:

Whole Wheat Demi Baguette sliced into 1-in cubes

Lunchmeat like 365 Applewood Smoked Turkey Breast rolled up

Cheese slices like 365 String Cheese and cut into squares

365 Romaine Lettuce

Small skewers (break off sharp ends for small kiddos)

Cherry tomatoes

Thick cut pickles

Method: Alternating ingredients, thread bread, ham, turkey, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese and pickles onto skewers and serve

APPLE PEANUT BUTTER AND GRANOLA SANDWICH

Ingredients:

2 small apples, cored and cut crosswise into 1/2 –inch thick rounds

1 teaspoon lemon juice (optional)

3 tablespoons peanut or almond butter

2 tablespoons semisweet chocolate chips

3 tablespoons granola

Method: Spread one side of half of the apple slices with peanut or almond butter then sprinkle with chocolate chips and granola. Top with remaining apple slices, pressing down gently to make the sandwiches.

CHEESE MAC AND CHEESE LUNCH MUFFINS

Ingredients:

8 ounces (2 cups) elbow macaroni

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2/3 cup low-fat (1%) milk

1 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

3 ounces fresh goat cheese

1 1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 cup acorn or butternut squash puree

1 large egg, beaten

2 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan cheese

Method: Preheat oven to 375°F. Cook macaroni according to package directions until just tender. Drain very well.

Meanwhile, melt butter in medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir in flour; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Slowly stir in milk. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens. Stir in Cheddar cheese, goat cheese, mustard and salt; lower heat to medium low and stir until cheese is melted. Remove from the heat and stir in squash puree. Stir in egg. Pour cheese mixture over macaroni and stir until coated.

Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners and spoon macaroni mixture into liners. Sprinkle tops with Parmesan and bake until lightly browned and crispy on top, about 25 minutes. Cool muffins in the pans for 10 minutes. Eat warm or room temperature, or remove from the pan, cool on a rack, and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

POPCORN TRAIL MIX

Ingredients:

2 cups 365 Organic Popcorn

¾ cup unsweetened cranberries

¾ cup roasted almonds or peanuts

¾ cup unsweetened banana chips

Method: Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl. Divide between 8 small storage containers. Trail mix will keep about 5 days

Tip: Go the healthier route and buy unsalted almonds or peanuts to add to the popcorn. Add unsweetened fruit like 100% real fruit juice unsweetened cranberries and unsweetened dried banana chips. Combine in a medium sized Tupperware container and add to their lunch for the week!