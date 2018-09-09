Sunny, warm days return after cool weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Partly cloudy, breezy and cool Sunday night with lows in the mid-50s and possibly upper 40s in far outlying areas. The clouds and the north, northeast winds decrease Monday as highs reach the lower 70s.

Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Abundant sunshine Wednesday with inland highs near 80, but mid-70s lakeside. Sunshine continues Thursday, as inland highs reach the lower 80s lakeside locations stay in the mid-70s.

Mostly sunny Friday with lakeside highs in the upper 70s, but inland highs in the low to mid-80s. Mostly sunny Saturday with inland highs in the mid-80s, but upper 70s lakeside. Partly cloudy Sunday with a few showers possible and highs in the upper 70s.