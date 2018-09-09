× Police-involved shooting reported at Maywood Burger King

MAYWOOD, Ill. — Gunfire erupted at a fast food restaurant in suburban Maywood Sunday night.

Sources tell WGN that a man, possibly armed, was attempting to rob the Burger King at 1st Avenue and Lake Street when he was shot by police. According to sources, that man is still alive.

Two police officers were taken to a local hospital, reportedly as part of normal protocol.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.