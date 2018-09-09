× Man drops grandson from window to save him from house fire, dies from injuries

CHICAGO — A man who dropped his grandson from a second-floor window and into the arms of officers as fire spread through a Far Southeast Side home has died from his injuries, police said late Sunday.

Flames could be seen for blocks and billowing smoke was visible for miles after fire broke out in a two-story coach house near 100th Street and Avenue L in the East Side neighborhood Sunday.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene around 3:30 p.m., bystanders told them two people were trapped on the second floor. With smoke billowing from the home, a 69-year-old man removed a window and dropped his 7-year-old grandson into the arms of two officers below. The man eventually collapsed, and was taken from the building by firefighters.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition, police said, while his grandfather was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition with burns and smoke-related injuries. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

Jeffery Horan, a Deputy District Chief with the CFD, said firefighters did not find any working smoke detectors in the home. Landlord Martin Roses denies the claim, saying there are smoke detectors, "in the halls and inside the apartments." A firefighter was also treated for exhaustion, but she's expected to recover.

Fire officials are trying to determine what caused the fire, but said bodycam footage of the rescue effort may be released. Firefighters even saved all but one of the pets belonging to the family on the first floor. A family of six that lives on that floor was not home when the fire started.