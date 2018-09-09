Man stabbed in the Loop, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in the Loop, according to police.

Police said the man was standing on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. on the 200 block of South State Street near Adams Street when a man walked up and stabbed him multiple times.

The man who was stabbed ran across the street and collapsed. Paramedics found him in front of a nearby CVS.

He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.