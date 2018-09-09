× Man charged in connection with armed robberies, attempted sexual assault in West Town

CHICAGO — A man suspected of a series of violent robberies and an attempted sexual assault on the Near West Side is being held without bail after he was arrested in West Town early Saturday morning, according to police.

There were six armed robberies reported in five days in the West Town area last week, typically taking place between 1 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. In one case, a woman was walking to work at an elementary school Thursday when a man with a gun pushed her into a gangway on the 500 block of North Leavitt, ordered her to take off her clothes and searched her purse for condoms. The man fled when she began screaming.

Police say 22-year-old Dennis Jackson of Lawndale was stopped while riding a bike through the West Town area early Saturday, and arrested because he matched the description of the suspect. They say he was later positively identified.

Jackson is being held without bail after a hearing Sunday.