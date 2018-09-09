× Another man robbed by women posing as rideshare drivers in River North

CHICAGO — Police are looking for two women who they say lured a man into their car by offering him a ride before robbing him early Sunday.

A 47-year-old man told police he got into a dark-colored sedan near Chicago Avenue and Sedgwick, and two women in the car took his cellphone and several credit cards before throwing him out of the vehicle on the 600 block of North Wells Street.

Police reported at least six similar incidents throughout the summer, where individuals waiting to get picked up from River North or Near North areas in the early morning hours got into a car — often mistaking it for a ride-share vehicle — before getting robbed.

In several cases, the suspects have been two women, although victims are usually only able to provide a vague description.