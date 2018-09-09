× Aldi looking to fill 300 jobs in Chicago area during ‘hiring blitz’

CHICAGO — Dozens of Aldi stores across the Chicago area are hiring this week as the company looks to fill about 300 positions during what it’s calling a “hiring blitz.”

This Wednesday and Thursday, the grocery chain will be looking to fill jobs in stores and warehouses across the region, the company said.

Titles and roles vary, with wages ranging from $12 to almost $23 per hour. The company is also holding a hiring event for warehouse positions Thursday in Batavia.

Aldi previously held a one-day hiring spree in August where it looked to fill 100 store associate, shift manager and manager trainee roles for 63 stores in the southern Chicago area and Northwest Indiana.