1 dead, 3 injured in Elgin shooting, police say

ELGIN, Ill. – Four people were shot, one fatally, in northwest suburban Elgin.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday in a parking lot just south of Route 20 along Mclean Boulevard, not far from Elgin Community College.

Three women and a man were shot. One of the women died and the two others were transported to the hospital. The man self-transported to the hospital.

Police believe the shooter knew the woman who was killed.

Her identity has not been released.

No one is in custody and Elgin police are investigating.