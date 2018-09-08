Silas Purnell College Expo connects South Side kids to college resources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The 14th annual Silas Purnell College Expo drew a crowd Saturday on the Far South Side.

The goal of the fair was to put high school students in contact with both state institutions and historically black colleges and universities. In addition to meeting admissions officials, students could attend workshops on financial aid, SAT prep, and writing admission essays.

The fair is named after educator Silas Purnell, who died in 2003. He's credited with helping 60,000 South Side students get into college.

The event took place at the Tuley Park Field House near Eberhart and 91st streets.