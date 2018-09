Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot behind an apartment building in the Near North neighborhood overnight, and police have one person in custody.

The 24-year-old victim was found unresponsive near West Division and Cleveland avenue just after midnight. He was shot in the leg and pronounced dead at the hospital. Cameras captured police chasing down a suspect and taking him into custody about a block away.

No names have been released.