Man dies 8 years after being shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A now 45-year-old man has died eight years after he was shot on the West Side.

The shooting happened April 16, 2010, at 1:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Hirsch Street, according to the Chicago Police Department. The victim, who was 37 at the time, was sitting in a car when men walked up and shot him in the back.

The victim, Michael O’Neill, died Friday of complications from a gunshot wound, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The case was ruled a homicide.