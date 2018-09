Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this episode of Man of the People, host Pat Tomasulo and former Bears player Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams prank all of Chicago with Dean Richards playing a fake Billy Joel. Pat also tackles estranged families, the doctor gender gap, annoying back to school pics, pole dancing in kindergarten, killer microwaves and flatulence.

Man of the People airs Saturday nights at 10 on WGN-TV.