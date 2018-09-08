× Chicagoland’s severe flooding of September 2008

Dear Tom,

I am concerned about flooding, similar to what happened in 2008, if the remnants of Gordon hit Chicago. Do you have details about 2008?

— Marianne Bergh, Morton Grove

Dear Marianne,

It was a decade ago when the remnants of Pacific Tropical Storm Lowell and Atlantic Hurricane Ike combined to deliver a soggy one-two punch to the Chicago from Sept. 12-14, 2008. Severe flooding hit the area as an abundance of tropical moisture fueled intense downpours. Roads, expressways and viaducts became impassible as numerous cars stalled in the flood waters. The Edens Expressway was shut down, and access to O’Hare was blocked. Storm rainfall totals topped 10 inches in many locales with O’Hare recording an official 8.45 inches while Midway logged 6.58 inches. The area’s highest totals were in northwest Indiana, where Valparaiso measured 11.02 inches and Portage 10.74 inches.