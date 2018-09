In honor of Billy Joel’s concert at Wrigley Field, Pat Tomasulo rented a limo, took his friend (and Billy Joel doppelganger), WGN’s Dean Richards, to downtown Chicago, with former Chicago Bear “Spice” Adams playing his bodyguard, and some fake paparazzi. INSANITY ensued.

