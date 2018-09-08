33rd annual Hunger Walk to benefit more than 700 groups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — People walked two miles along Lake Michigan on Saturday to raise money for the Chicago Food Depository and raise awareness about hunger.

The 33rd annual Hunger Walk, which stepped off at Jackson Park at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, is part of a nationwide effort during September to get people involved in the fight against hunger, organizers said.

The event supports more than 700 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other programs that distribute food across the Chicago area.