16-year-old bicyclist shot, critically wounded

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded overnight.

It happened in the Little Village neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side.

The teenager was riding his bike in the 2500 block of S. Trumbull Ave., when someone inside a white Honda opened fire.

The boy was hit in his torso and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody.