Woman, 29, critically wounded in Austin shooting

CHICAGO — Two people were wounded in an Austin shooting Friday afternoon.

The attack happened about 3:55 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of West Thomas Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Someone walked up to a 29-year-old woman and shot her in the head. Police initially said the woman died on the scene, but later said she was in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

The gunman then shot a 40-year-old man, who was struck in his left shoulder and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.