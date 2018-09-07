White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech likely needs Tommy John surgery, could miss 2019 season

CHICAGO — White Sox fans probably won’t see Michael Kopech pitch again until Spring Training in 2020.

General Manager Rick Hahn announced Friday tests revealed a tear in Kopech’s UCL that likely will require Tommy John surgery.

Kopech is getting a second opinion in the coming days, but he’s expected to miss the rest of this year and the entire 2019 season.

Michael Kopech will likely undergo Tommy John surgery after tests revealed a tear in his UCL. He is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2020. He will receive a second opinion in the days coming to confirm today’s diagnosis. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 7, 2018

Kopech said he will get a second opinion on his UCL tear. “ They are pretty convinced it is torn “ — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) September 7, 2018

According to Hahn, Kopech was shocked to find out it was a UCL tear. He thought he was just sore.

The 22-year-old top prospect started four games for the White Sox, going 1-1 with a 5.01 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14-plus innings.