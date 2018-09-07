White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Los Angeles Angels
- Shohei Ohtani went 4-for-4 with 10 total bases in last night’s victory after learning that he will require Tommy John surgery in order to pitch again. Ohtani became the first player in the live-ball era to have multiple games in a season with at least four hits, three runs, two home runs, and one stolen base.
- The Angels took two of three from Texas, winning their first series since sweeping the Padres from August 13-15. At 68-72, the Angels are the only AL team with a losing record and a positive run differential (+29).
- Even with losing their last two games, the White Sox have a 14-8 record since August 14, third best in the AL over that time. Chicago is only one game behind Detroit for third place in the AL Central despite having 84 losses, tied for fourth most in all of baseball.
- Since July 1, Carlos Rodon ranks first in the AL, among pitchers with at least 60 IP, in ERA (2.19) and opponent average (.159). Overall, Rodon has allowed a .181 average against this season in 99.1 innings. The lowest mark by a Sox pitcher in the live-ball era is .177 by Hoyt Wilheim in 1965 (min. 100 IP).
- Felix Pena is coming off a no-decision against the Astros in which he tossed a career-high 7.0 innings while allowing one earned run. Pena recorded a quality start (6.0 IP, 2 ER) in his only career start (a loss) against the White Sox earlier this season in July.
- Matt Davidson is slashing .311/.370/.541 with four home runs and 16 RBI over his last 19 games. In his 19 games before that, Davidson slashed .177/.250/.323 with two home runs and five runs driven in.