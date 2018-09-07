Weather to improve as tropical rains head east

Moisture brought northward by the circulation left from tropical storm Gordon continues to bring autumn-like weather to the area. Overcast skies and occasional rain are forecast to persist much of Sunday, especially from the city, south. Areas to the north and west will stay generally dry, but sunshine will be limited. Another aspect of this system has been a brisk east to northeast wind flow. Sprawling high pressure to the north, and low pressure to our south has set up a corridor of 20 to 30 mph winds responsible for whipping up waves as high as 8 feet along Chicago’s lakefront. A beach hazard advisory remains in effect from southeast Wisconsin, into northwest Indiana where dangerous rip currents are likely into early Monday. As the storm system heads toward the lower Great Lakes Sunday night and Monday, skies will begin to clear while winds diminish, leading to a more pleasant start to the work week.