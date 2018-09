× Segments of the Rock, Fox and Pecatonica Rivers continue in flood Friday

Runoff continues across the Chicago area due to current and previous rains with flooding on segments of the Rock, Fox and Pecatonica Rivers. Moderate flooding is expected along the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park. Rivers in flood are  depicted in light green on the highlighted map.

Following is a summary of river stages/flood forecasts prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service Office.