Person in custody in beating death of 64-year-old cab driver in West Loop

CHICAGO — One person is in custody in the beating death of a cab driver in the city’s West Loop.

Anis Tungekar, 64, was involved in a verbal altercation with a 30-year-old man that escalated into a physical fight near Jefferson Street and Washington Boulevard about 3:45 p.m. Sunday. He died two days later.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday said Tungekar died of complications from blunt-force trauma to his head.

Police questioned someone Thursday, but no charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.