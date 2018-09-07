Lunchbreak: Country ham tamales

Tom Carlin, Chef de Cuisine at Dove’s Luncheonette
Dove’s Luncheonette – 1545 N. Damen Avenue
Event:
Dove’s BBQ & Breaks
Date: Sunday, September 9th
Time: 4 p.m. – close
Location: Dove’s Luncheonette (1545 N. Damen Avenue)
Details: Bust a beat and enjoy some BBQ at the latest installment of Dove’s new monthly series. Chef Tom Carlin will prepare regional BBQ dishes, which will be paired with a whiskey-inspired cocktail menu and specially-selected hip-hop records and break music.
Recipe:
Dove’s Luncheonette’s Country Ham Tamal (makes 20 tamales)
For Filling:
1 lb pork shoulder
1 lb country ham
2 onions, medium diced
6 garlic cloves, sliced
6 tomatoes, halved with stem removed
1 small can chipotle peppers in adobo
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
4 qts pork stock or water to cover
20 oz store-bought salsa verde / mole verde
2 lb masa preperada
2 oz/4 T Queso Fresco
20 Hojas para tamales (corn husks)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350o
- Cut pork into 2 in chunks and country ham into 1 in chunks and place in a greased sheet pan
- Slow cook in oven for 1-2 hours until tender and set aside until tender
- Using some of the pork fat, sauté the onions and garlic, about 2-5 minutes until the onions become translucent (on stovetop in a large pot)
- Then add the spices (cumin, coriander) and toast for a few seconds before adding the chilies and tomatoes
- Puree that mixture and then pour over the pork/combine with pork (that you return to the large pot) and cover with water or stock as needed (about 4 qts) for about 30 minutes
- Shred the meat and top with Queso Oaxaca
- Roll the filling into the tamales and steam them either in a vegetable steamer, store bought bamboo steamer to place on top of a large cooking pot, or a large pot with a metal colander or heat resistant plastic wrap (the tamales need to be arrange above water, not touching)
- Steam for one hour or until the wrappers peel away from tamal
- To plate, garnish with salsa verde or mole verde
Dove’s Luncheonette Salsa Verde (for website use)
6 green onions
8 garlic cloves
6 serranos
10 poblano peppers, roasted skinned and seeded
10 medium-sized tomatillos
1 cup sesame seeds
1 cup lard
1 cup raisins
1 cup pepitas or pumpkin seeds
1 cup parsley
2 cups cilantro
2-3 cups water
2 tsp cumin
2 tsp coriander
2 tsp black pepper
1 tsp lime juice
5 medium corn tortillas
Directions:
- Heat lard in a large pot over medium / high heat and sauté roughly chopped garlic, scallion, serrano and poblano peppers about 2-3 minutes until mixture softens
- Add the sesame seeds and ground spices and toast for about 30 seconds
- Season with salt and add raisins, tomatillos and tortillas before adding water to cover, about 2-3 cups
- Cook for about 5 minutes or until tortillas are soft and the tomatillos and peppers are starting to change color slightly
- Add herbs and pepitas before pureeing in a food processor
- Season with salt and lime juice according to taste