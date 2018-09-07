Lunchbreak: Country ham tamales

Tom Carlin, Chef de Cuisine at Dove’s Luncheonette

Dove’s Luncheonette – 1545 N. Damen Avenue

http://www.doveschicago.com/

Event:

Dove’s BBQ & Breaks

Date: Sunday, September 9th

Time: 4 p.m. – close

Location: Dove’s Luncheonette (1545 N. Damen Avenue)

Details: Bust a beat and enjoy some BBQ at the latest installment of Dove’s new monthly series. Chef Tom Carlin will prepare regional BBQ dishes, which will be paired with a whiskey-inspired cocktail menu and specially-selected hip-hop records and break music.

Recipe:

Dove’s Luncheonette’s Country Ham Tamal (makes 20 tamales)

For Filling:

1 lb pork shoulder

1 lb country ham

2 onions, medium diced

6 garlic cloves, sliced

6 tomatoes, halved with stem removed

1 small can chipotle peppers in adobo

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

4 qts pork stock or water to cover

20 oz store-bought salsa verde / mole verde

2 lb masa preperada

2 oz/4 T Queso Fresco

20 Hojas para tamales (corn husks)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 o

Cut pork into 2 in chunks and country ham into 1 in chunks and place in a greased sheet pan

Slow cook in oven for 1-2 hours until tender and set aside until tender

Using some of the pork fat, sauté the onions and garlic, about 2-5 minutes until the onions become translucent (on stovetop in a large pot)

Then add the spices (cumin, coriander) and toast for a few seconds before adding the chilies and tomatoes

Puree that mixture and then pour over the pork/combine with pork (that you return to the large pot) and cover with water or stock as needed (about 4 qts) for about 30 minutes

Shred the meat and top with Queso Oaxaca

Roll the filling into the tamales and steam them either in a vegetable steamer, store bought bamboo steamer to place on top of a large cooking pot, or a large pot with a metal colander or heat resistant plastic wrap (the tamales need to be arrange above water, not touching) Steam for one hour or until the wrappers peel away from tamal

To plate, garnish with salsa verde or mole verde

Dove’s Luncheonette Salsa Verde (for website use)

6 green onions

8 garlic cloves

6 serranos

10 poblano peppers, roasted skinned and seeded

10 medium-sized tomatillos

1 cup sesame seeds

1 cup lard

1 cup raisins

1 cup pepitas or pumpkin seeds

1 cup parsley

2 cups cilantro

2-3 cups water

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp coriander

2 tsp black pepper

1 tsp lime juice

5 medium corn tortillas

Directions: