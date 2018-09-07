Lunchbreak: Country ham tamales

Posted 12:01 PM, September 7, 2018, by , Updated at 12:07PM, September 7, 2018

Tom Carlin, Chef de Cuisine at Dove’s Luncheonette

Dove’s Luncheonette – 1545 N. Damen Avenue

http://www.doveschicago.com/

Event:

Dove’s BBQ & Breaks

Date: Sunday, September 9th

Time: 4 p.m. – close

Location: Dove’s Luncheonette (1545 N. Damen Avenue)

Details: Bust a beat and enjoy some BBQ at the latest installment of Dove’s new monthly series. Chef Tom Carlin will prepare regional BBQ dishes, which will be paired with a whiskey-inspired cocktail menu and specially-selected hip-hop records and break music.

Recipe:

Dove’s Luncheonette’s Country Ham Tamal (makes 20 tamales)

For Filling:

1 lb pork shoulder

1 lb country ham

2 onions, medium diced

6 garlic cloves, sliced

6 tomatoes, halved with stem removed

1 small can chipotle peppers in adobo

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

4 qts pork stock or water to cover

20 oz store-bought salsa verde / mole verde

2 lb masa preperada

2 oz/4 T Queso Fresco

20 Hojas para tamales (corn husks)

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350o
  • Cut pork into 2 in chunks and country ham into 1 in chunks and place in a greased sheet pan
  • Slow cook in oven for 1-2 hours until tender and set aside until tender
  • Using some of the pork fat, sauté the onions and garlic, about 2-5 minutes until the onions become translucent  (on stovetop in a large pot)
  • Then add the spices (cumin, coriander) and toast for a few seconds before adding the chilies and tomatoes
  • Puree that mixture and then pour over the pork/combine with pork (that you return to the large pot) and cover with water or stock as needed (about 4 qts) for about 30 minutes
  • Shred the meat and top with Queso Oaxaca
  • Roll the filling into the tamales and steam them either in a vegetable steamer, store bought bamboo steamer to place on top of a large cooking pot, or a large pot with a metal colander or heat resistant plastic wrap (the tamales need to be arrange above water, not touching)
    • Steam for one hour or until the wrappers peel away from tamal
  • To plate, garnish with salsa verde or mole verde

 

 Dove’s Luncheonette Salsa Verde (for website use)

6 green onions

8 garlic cloves

6 serranos

10 poblano peppers, roasted skinned and seeded

10 medium-sized tomatillos

1 cup sesame seeds

1 cup lard

1 cup raisins

1 cup pepitas or pumpkin seeds

1 cup parsley

2 cups cilantro

2-3 cups water

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp coriander

2 tsp black pepper

1 tsp lime juice

5 medium corn tortillas

Directions:

  • Heat lard in a large pot over medium / high heat and sauté roughly chopped garlic, scallion, serrano and poblano peppers about 2-3 minutes until mixture softens
  • Add the sesame seeds and ground spices and toast for about 30 seconds
  • Season with salt and add raisins, tomatillos and tortillas before adding water to cover, about 2-3 cups
  • Cook for about 5 minutes or until tortillas are soft and the tomatillos and peppers are starting to change color slightly
  • Add herbs and pepitas before pureeing in a food processor
  • Season with salt and lime juice according to taste