Listen: World’s Greatest Newspaper Television Podcast – Episode 1



https://tribwgntv.files.wordpress.com/2018/09/99-wgntvp-episode-01.wav

For the first time ever, the Old Number Nine is launching a podcast. The World’s Greatest Newspaper Television Podcast is brought to you by morning show producers Brian Seay and Ross McAbee.

For the first episode, Brian and Ross find comfort in an old Bozo clip. Brian makes a HUGE announcement, while Ross walks us through one of his terrific (or terrifying) tennis tips. We listen to some music from Chicago’s Very Own rapping teacher Dwayne Reed. And Brian sits down with retiring Special Projects Producer Pam Grimes on her last day. She tells us whether she’s more of a Karen Carpenter…or a Janis Joplin. The answer may surprise you! Oh yeah, and we listen to some viewer voicemails. Somebody send this link to Pete, from Cicero!

