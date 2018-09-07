Dang Blasted Cranks Surprise YES with a Special Medley Tribute!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dang Blasted Cranks are a guitar-driven alternative rock band from the Chicagoland area.

Their roots are in classic rock, but with a modern sound.

When I called and asked if they could put together a medley for YES' Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman, they said YES!

They are huge fans and worked very hard to put together a medley of their songs in a short number of rehearsals. It's was a real challenge, especially performing it right in front of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame music legends. I think they pulled it off beautifully!

Thanks, fellas!