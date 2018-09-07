Cool this weekend with sprinkles Saturday
-
Cool and breezy Friday, a few sprinkles
-
Expect 80s this weekend, sprinkles on Saturday
-
Surging temps and humidities to lend this Labor Day weekend a “tropical feel”: the combo is to fuel t-storms in distinct clusters; rain-free hours expected between; highest storm concentrations/ ”marginal” severe weather risk: Saturday into Saturday night
-
Hot Fourth of July but a cool down for the weekend
-
Sunny week to follow damp, dreary weekend
-
-
Weekend heat could be dangerous at Lollapalooza
-
Excessive Heat Warning in effect for entire Chicago area until Saturday evening
-
Chicago area braces for weekend of excessive heat
-
Dean grills up viewer requests ahead of Labor Day weekend
-
Beach hazard warning in effect for Lake Michigan until Wednesday
-
-
Spell of comfortable weather coming to an end
-
Late May heat gone for a while
-
Clouds gradually thin, showers end from the northwest Sunday