Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to launch exploratory committee for Chicago mayor

CHICAGO — There may be another candidate coming forward in the race of Chicago mayor, and it’s a well-known name in local politics.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is expected to announce Monday that she’s forming a campaign committee to explore a run.

Preckwinkle would become the sixth candidate to join the race, but others are also expected to jump in, following Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s announcement Tuesday he won’t be seeking a third term.

Preckwinkle is running unopposed for re-election to Board President in the fall.