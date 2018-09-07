Bears sign nose tackle Eddie Goldman to 4-year, $42 million extension

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – One of the most undervalued players on the Bears defense is cashing in.

Eddie Goldman signed a four-year contract extension through 2022 Friday worth a reported $42 million with $25 million guaranteed.

“This is a key extension for the future of the Bears and an anchor for our defense,” Bears GM Ryan Pace said. “We are excited to be able to reward one of our own in Eddie. We put pride in drafting and developing players and Eddie has put the work in every day to earn this opportunity.”

Goldman has already racked up 84 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 15 QB hurries, 10 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery in his first three seasons in the league.

The 24-year-old nose tackle has started 32 of 36 games for the Bears since he was selected in the second round of the 2015 draft.