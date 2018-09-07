× Beach Hazards Statement – high wave action/dangerous swimming conditions along the Lake Michigan shoreline Friday through the weekend into Monday

A Beach Hazards Advisory/Statement is in effect along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline into northwest Indiana Lake County shoreline until Monday. The Advisory actually extends farther north to Sheboygan, Wisconsin (light-blue-shaded counties on the headlined map).

With a northeast wind gusting at times in excess of 25 miles per hour, waves will build on the lake and work their way toward shore, running 3 to 7 feet along the shoreline and creating high wave action and dangerous Rip and Structural Currents. Winds will increase – gusting over 30 miles per hour out of the east-northeast later Saturday and Sunday, building 6 to 9-foot waves. Winds will shift northerly and weaken during the day Monday.