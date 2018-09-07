Dozens rescued, at least 6 hospitalized in South Shore fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Firefighters rescued two dozen people from an extra-alarm fire in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Friday morning.

As of 8 a.m., crews were still putting out hot spots on the scene at 7901 S. Phillips. The building has commercial units on the bottom and two stories of residential units on top.

At least 40 people, many of them children, were being evaluated for injuries at the scene. Six people were transported to area hospitals.

At one point a mayday was called, which means a firefighter may have been injured, but fire officials say the mayday was secured.

The nearby McDonald's was was used as a triage area for fire victims.

Fire officials are expected to hold a news conference within the hour. Check back for updates.

UPDATE: #SouthShore fire. 40 people, many children, being evaluated for injuries. Nothing critical. 6 transports. CFD says there were at least two dozen rescues by ladder. @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/iuKJUlBwvD — Nancy Loo (@NancyLoo) September 7, 2018