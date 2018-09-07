13-year-old girl pulled in to van, sexually assaulted in Morgan Park

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a community alert after a 13-year-old was sexually assaulted in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

It happened at about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West 109th Place.

Police say a man exited a white van with two cargo doors and approached the 13-year-old victim from behind. The man then placed the victim in a chokehold, forced her into the van and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was subsequently able to escape.

Police only provided a vague description of the attacker, and the victim observed no distinguishing marks or writings on the van.