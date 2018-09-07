× 1 in custody after fatal shooting of 19-year-old anti-gun violence activist

CHICAGO — One person is in custody after the fatal shooting of a teen anti-violence activist on the city’s South Side.

Delmonte Johnson, 19, was killed in a drive-by shooting around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 8600 block of South Euclid Avenue. He was hit in the chest and stomach and was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

Johnson was an activist with the group “Good Kids Mad City,” who worked with stem the tide of gun violence on the South and West Sides.

The young activist had taken part in rapper Vic Mensa’s shoe giveaway in West Englewood on Aug. 26.

On Thursday, David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, tweeted about the teen’s death, saying, “…together, we will end this.”

Delmonte Johnson was a 19-year-old who worked with @GKMC18 as an activist to end gun violence in Chicago, last night he was shot to death. This has to end my heart goes out to Delmonte and his family together we will end this. #RememberDelmonteJohnson https://t.co/9JVU4CjVvc — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 6, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for details.