Water Woes: High bills, bad estimates plague suburb

WGN Investigates

Some residents in one western suburb are finding themselves "underwater," unable to pay residential water bills that can top $500 a month.

"That’s not manageable," Linda Reedy, a Maywood water commissioner, said.

Others complain of wildly incorrect estimates, sky-high reconnection fees and village employees who seem indifferent to their complaints.

"I was going down there every month and finally my wife, she said, ‘Kenny, just pay the bill or leave,'" Kenny Cook, a Maywood resident, said. "You can’t beat ‘em. And I found that out."

WGN Investigates found that problems begin long before water reaches residents’ taps. Maywood can’t account for more than a million gallons of water it purchased from a nearby suburb.