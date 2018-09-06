Officials issue update on consent decree negotiations

Several rivers continue in flood across northern Illinois this Thursday morning

September 6, 2018

Runoff from previous recent heavy rains and current rains continues to cause significant rises on northern Illinois rivers and streams with many running at bankfull or in minor flood. Moderate flooding is expected along portions of the Rock River. The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere and  Perryville and the Des Plaines River at Gurnee were expected to fall below flood stage later this afternoon or overnight. Rivers in flood are  depicted in light green on the highlighted map.

Following is a summary of rivers stages/flood forecasts prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service Office.

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu Sep 6 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Niles                 10.0     6.78  06 AM Thu  -0.14
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    15.05  07 AM Thu  -0.10

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     6.43  06 AM Thu   0.18
Gurnee                 7.0     7.05  06 AM Thu  -0.09 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    11.44  07 AM Thu  -0.59
Des Plaines           15.0    14.46  07 AM Thu  -1.11
River Forest          16.0    12.38  07 AM Thu  -0.36
Riverside              7.5     6.16  07 AM Thu  -0.18



Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater    9.5     9.83  06 AM Thu   0.28 MINOR
Montgomery            13.0    12.95  06 AM Thu  -0.05 MINOR
Dayton                12.0     8.92  07 AM Thu  -0.11

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.74  06 AM Thu  -0.45

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.25  07 AM Thu  -0.07

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.74  07 AM Thu  -0.37
Shorewood              6.5     3.23  07 AM Thu  -0.17

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     3.24  06 AM Thu  -0.09
Foresman              18.0     4.35  07 AM Thu   0.05
Chebanse              16.0     2.43  07 AM Thu   0.02
Iroquois              18.0     4.02  07 AM Thu  -0.08



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     2.87  07 AM Thu  -0.02

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     3.46  07 AM Thu  -0.01
Kouts                 11.0     4.26  07 AM Thu  -0.11
Shelby                 9.0     4.99  07 AM Thu   0.20
Momence                5.0     1.67  07 AM Thu   0.10
Wilmington             6.5     1.13  07 AM Thu   0.03

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.03  06 AM Thu  -0.17

Hart Ditch
Dyer                  12.0     2.22  07 AM Thu  -0.27



Little Calumet River
Munster               12.0     5.53  07 AM Thu  -0.26
South Holland         16.5     5.97  06 AM Thu  -0.53

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     1.08  07 AM Thu  -0.06

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     2.54  07 AM Thu   0.00
Leonore               16.0     3.31  07 AM Thu   0.07

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     6.22  07 AM Thu  -0.04
Ottawa               463.0   459.50  06 AM Thu  -0.20
La Salle              20.0    14.46  07 AM Thu   0.38

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     2.89  07 AM Thu   0.05

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     9.19  06 AM Thu  -2.25 MINOR
Perryville            12.0    12.73  06 AM Thu  -1.75 MINOR

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    13.66  07 AM Thu   0.45 MINOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0    10.36  06 AM Thu   0.34MODERATE
Latham Park           10.0    10.67  06 AM Thu   0.23MODERATE
Rockford (Auburn St)   9.0     4.60  07 AM Thu   0.13
Byron                 13.0    14.09  07 AM Thu  -0.15 MINOR
Dixon                 16.0    15.43  06 AM Thu  -0.23