Several rivers continue in flood across northern Illinois this Thursday morning

Runoff from previous recent heavy rains and current rains continues to cause significant rises on northern Illinois rivers and streams with many running at bankfull or in minor flood. Moderate flooding is expected along portions of the Rock River. The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere and Perryville and the Des Plaines River at Gurnee were expected to fall below flood stage later this afternoon or overnight. Rivers in flood are depicted in light green on the highlighted map.

Following is a summary of rivers stages/flood forecasts prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service Office.