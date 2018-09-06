Several rivers continue in flood across northern Illinois this Thursday morning
Runoff from previous recent heavy rains and current rains continues to cause significant rises on northern Illinois rivers and streams with many running at bankfull or in minor flood. Moderate flooding is expected along portions of the Rock River. The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere and Perryville and the Des Plaines River at Gurnee were expected to fall below flood stage later this afternoon or overnight. Rivers in flood are depicted in light green on the highlighted map.
Following is a summary of rivers stages/flood forecasts prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service Office.
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu Sep 6 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Niles 10.0 6.78 06 AM Thu -0.14
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 15.05 07 AM Thu -0.10
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 6.43 06 AM Thu 0.18
Gurnee 7.0 7.05 06 AM Thu -0.09 MINOR
Lincolnshire 12.5 11.44 07 AM Thu -0.59
Des Plaines 15.0 14.46 07 AM Thu -1.11
River Forest 16.0 12.38 07 AM Thu -0.36
Riverside 7.5 6.16 07 AM Thu -0.18
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 9.83 06 AM Thu 0.28 MINOR
Montgomery 13.0 12.95 06 AM Thu -0.05 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 8.92 07 AM Thu -0.11
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.74 06 AM Thu -0.45
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.25 07 AM Thu -0.07
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.74 07 AM Thu -0.37
Shorewood 6.5 3.23 07 AM Thu -0.17
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 3.24 06 AM Thu -0.09
Foresman 18.0 4.35 07 AM Thu 0.05
Chebanse 16.0 2.43 07 AM Thu 0.02
Iroquois 18.0 4.02 07 AM Thu -0.08
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 2.87 07 AM Thu -0.02
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 3.46 07 AM Thu -0.01
Kouts 11.0 4.26 07 AM Thu -0.11
Shelby 9.0 4.99 07 AM Thu 0.20
Momence 5.0 1.67 07 AM Thu 0.10
Wilmington 6.5 1.13 07 AM Thu 0.03
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.03 06 AM Thu -0.17
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 2.22 07 AM Thu -0.27
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 5.53 07 AM Thu -0.26
South Holland 16.5 5.97 06 AM Thu -0.53
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 1.08 07 AM Thu -0.06
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 2.54 07 AM Thu 0.00
Leonore 16.0 3.31 07 AM Thu 0.07
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 6.22 07 AM Thu -0.04
Ottawa 463.0 459.50 06 AM Thu -0.20
La Salle 20.0 14.46 07 AM Thu 0.38
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 2.89 07 AM Thu 0.05
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 9.19 06 AM Thu -2.25 MINOR
Perryville 12.0 12.73 06 AM Thu -1.75 MINOR
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 13.66 07 AM Thu 0.45 MINOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 10.36 06 AM Thu 0.34MODERATE
Latham Park 10.0 10.67 06 AM Thu 0.23MODERATE
Rockford (Auburn St) 9.0 4.60 07 AM Thu 0.13
Byron 13.0 14.09 07 AM Thu -0.15 MINOR
Dixon 16.0 15.43 06 AM Thu -0.23