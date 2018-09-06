× Missing Gurnee woman found dead in DuSable Harbor

CHICAGO – A woman missing from Gurnee was found dead in the DuSable Harbor on Thursday.

Divers discovered the body of Daniela Forero, 22, around 12:30 p.m. She was pulled from the water near the sluice gates at 250 N. Breakwater Access near the Lakeview East neighborhood, according to the Chicago Tribune, and was pronounced dead.

Forero was last seen Monday on the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive. A missing persons alert was issued Wednesday and said she may have been “mentally confused.”

No further information was provided.