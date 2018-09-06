Midday Fix: Coffee rubbed New York steak from local Top Chef Jr. Season 2 contestant

Chef Noah Cryns

Season 2 of Top Chef Junior premieres on Saturday, September 8 at 6 p.m./7 p.m. CT on Universal Kids. Top Chef Junior season 2 will feature twelve chefs aged 10-13 from across the country, competing for the coveted Top Chef Junior title and a $50,000 cash prize. Host Vanessa Lachey and Head Judge Curtis Stone return to help guide the next generation of chefs through their culinary journey on Top Chef Junior. The Top 12 Chefs will battle it out in some of Top Chef’s most iconic challenges, including Quickfires and Restaurant Wars as well as kid-friendly challenges exclusive to Top Chef Junior.

Reverse Seared Coffee rubbed New York steak:

Coffee rub:

1/2 cup Dark roast coffee

1 1/2 tbsp salt

Pepper to taste

3/4 tbsp ancho or chipotle chili powder

-combine all ingredients in a bowl

1 1/2 inch thick New York steak

Add your steak at room temperature to a 230 degree oven (Fahrenheit) with the rub on. Cook until the meat reaches an eternal temp of 120 (about 37-40 mins). Take out of the oven and sear in a ripping hot cast iron skillet to develop a sear. Slice across the grain and present.

Madeira Sauce:

2 tbsp butter, divided

1 tbsp minced shallots

1 tbsp minced garlic

5 to 6 cremini mushrooms, sliced

1 tbsp all-purpose flour

1/2 cup Madeira wine

1/4 cup beef broth

1 tsp chopped fresh thyme leaves

1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley leaves

In the same skillet that the steak was seared in, add 1 tablespoon of the butter, the shallots, garlic, and the mushrooms. Cook over medium-high heat until slightly caramelized. Add flour and mix to a paste. Add the Madeira wine and deglaze the pan. Lower the heat, add the beef broth and simmer for a few minutes. Remove from the heat and mix in the remaining butter and the fresh herbs. Once the butter has melted, put the sauce on the steak or beside.

Potato puree:

5 Yukon Gold potatoes

1/3 cup of milk

3 tbsp crème fraiche

Salt to taste

1 1/2 tsp of White truffle oil (optional)

Peel potatoes and boil in water until a fork goes in with no resistance. When soft, put through ricer or mash until smooth while adding milk through the puree process. Once smooth add Crème fraiche, salt and white truffle oil. Put dots on the plate using a squirt bottle or use a spoon to smear across the plate.

Sautéed Asparagus:

1 bunch asparagus

2 cloves of garlic

1/2 tbsp of butter

Salt to taste

1/2 tbsp oil

Add oil to pan and heat on medium. Add asparagus and garlic and cook for 4 minutes turning every 30 seconds. Once tender in middle add salt. Cut to smaller rods and tie with asparagus skin.