Man who jumped into Des Plaines River is safe, may face charges, officials say

LEMONT, Ill. — A man who reportedly jumped into the Des Plaines River is safe, and may face charges, according to officials.

A recovery operation was underway around 2 p.m. in the river near Lemont. A witness said the man who jumped appeared to be 19 years old. A witness said there were two friends standing just outside of their car “egging him on,” and encouraging him to jump.

The man was last seen jumping off the bridge at the Lemont Road Overpass into the river. He was not seen after hitting the water.

The Lemont Fire Department said the man swam to shore and was safe, but failed to tell anyone.

No further information was provided.