Lunchbreak: Spiced coconut quinoa power bowl

Executive Chef Gregory Elliott of Roanoke Restaurant
Roanoke Restaurant
135 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
312-940-3760
Recipes:
RECIPE #1: POWER BOWL
Servings: 2
Ingredients:
1 cup spiced coconut quinoa (SEE BELOW FOR RECIPE)
¾ cup Greek yogurt
4 slices papaya
4 slices mango
½ banana, sliced
2 strawberries, sliced
2 tablespoons blueberries
2 tablespoons toasted macadamia nuts
2 tablespoons chia seeds
1 teaspoon honey
1 Mint leaf, chopped
Method:
- Place pile of warm quinoa in the center of a bowl.
- Place Greek yogurt just off to the side of the quinoa.
- Arrange sliced fruit around and on top of the quinoa and yogurt.
- Sprinkle toasted macadamia nuts, chopped mint, and chia seeds over the top.
- Drizzle with honey to finish, serve, and enjoy
RECIPE: SPICED COCONUT QUINOA
Yields: 6 cups
Ingredients:
2 cups quinoa
4 cups coconut milk
2 cups almond milk
1 cinnamon stick
¼ cup maple syrup
¼ stick fresh vanilla bean
2 tablespoons cardamom pods
6 slices ginger
2 star anise
1 bay leaf
1 pinch salt
Method:
- Peel ginger with the back of a spoon, slice and reserve.
- Place ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, star anise and bay leaf into a cheesecloth and tie with string (or place all spices and aromatics into a tea strainer).
- In a small pot, add quinoa, coconut and almond milk, spice bundle, maple syrup, and salt.
- Split vanilla bean lengthwise with a small knife and scrape seeds from the pod.
- Place the seeds and the vanilla bean pod into the pot with the quinoa mixture.
- Stir quinoa mixture well, bring to a simmer and cook on low heat for 30-35 minutes or until quinoa has absorbed all of the cooking liquid and has the texture of creamy oatmeal.
- Reserve warm quinoa for plating of power bowl or mixture can be cooled and warmed back up for later use.
RECIPE #2: GREEN MACHINE SMOOTHIE
Yields: 10 ounces
Ingredients:
½ kiwi, peeled
1 cup kale
½ banana
½ apple
6 parsley leaves
2 ginger, sliced
½ cup coconut water
1 tablespoon honey
6 ice cubes
Method:
- Place all ingredients in the blender and puree until smooth.
- Serve and enjoy!