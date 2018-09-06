Officials issue update on consent decree negotiations

Lunchbreak: Spiced coconut quinoa power bowl

Posted 12:20 PM, September 6, 2018, by , Updated at 12:46PM, September 6, 2018

Executive Chef Gregory Elliott of Roanoke Restaurant

Roanoke Restaurant

135 W. Madison Street

Chicago, IL 60602

312-940-3760

www.theroanokerestaurant.com

Recipes:

RECIPE #1: POWER BOWL

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

1 cup spiced coconut quinoa (SEE BELOW FOR RECIPE)

¾ cup Greek yogurt

4 slices papaya

4 slices mango

½ banana, sliced

2 strawberries, sliced

2 tablespoons blueberries

2 tablespoons toasted macadamia nuts

2 tablespoons chia seeds

1 teaspoon honey

1 Mint leaf, chopped

Method:

  1. Place pile of warm quinoa in the center of a bowl.
  2. Place Greek yogurt just off to the side of the quinoa.
  3. Arrange sliced fruit around and on top of the quinoa and yogurt.
  4. Sprinkle toasted macadamia nuts, chopped mint, and chia seeds over the top.
  5. Drizzle with honey to finish, serve, and enjoy

RECIPE: SPICED COCONUT QUINOA

Yields: 6 cups

 Ingredients:

2 cups quinoa

4 cups coconut milk

2 cups almond milk

1 cinnamon stick

¼ cup maple syrup

¼ stick fresh vanilla bean

2 tablespoons cardamom pods

6 slices ginger

2 star anise

1 bay leaf

1 pinch salt

Method:

  1. Peel ginger with the back of a spoon, slice and reserve.
  2. Place ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, star anise and bay leaf into a cheesecloth and tie with string (or place all spices and aromatics into a tea strainer).
  3. In a small pot, add quinoa, coconut and almond milk, spice bundle, maple syrup, and salt.
  4. Split vanilla bean lengthwise with a small knife and scrape seeds from the pod.
  5. Place the seeds and the vanilla bean pod into the pot with the quinoa mixture.
  6. Stir quinoa mixture well, bring to a simmer and cook on low heat for 30-35 minutes or until quinoa has absorbed all of the cooking liquid and has the texture of creamy oatmeal.
  7. Reserve warm quinoa for plating of power bowl or mixture can be cooled and warmed back up for later use.

 

RECIPE #2: GREEN MACHINE SMOOTHIE

Yields: 10 ounces

Ingredients:

½ kiwi, peeled

1 cup kale

½ banana

½ apple

6 parsley leaves

2 ginger, sliced

½ cup coconut water

1 tablespoon honey

6 ice cubes

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients in the blender and puree until smooth.
  2. Serve and enjoy!

 