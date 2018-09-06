Kamau Murray & Donald Young Jr. discuss the Oracle Challenger Series on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As the US Open goes on in New York, tennis fans in the Windy City also have another event they can check out this week.

The XS Tennis Complex in Washington Park is hosting the Oracle Challenge Series this week, an event that features a number of mens and women's ATP professionals competing on the courts for nearly a week.

Things are already underway, but there is still more action to come this weekend. Hence XS Tennis president Kamau Murray along with ATP player Donald Young Jr. appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the even on Thursday night. They discussed a number of topics on the even with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on the program, and you can watch their segments in the video above.

