× Judge could decide today whether to jail Van Dyke for media interviews

CHICAGO — A judge could soon decide whether to revoke or increase the bond for a Chicago police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald.

Judge Vincent Gaughan has scheduled a hearing for Thursday.

Last week, prosecutors filed a motion that argued Jason Van Dyke should be put in jail or have his bond increased because they said his recent interviews with the media violated a judge’s order not to discuss the case publicly.

Van Dyke’s attorney, Dan Herbert, has said in a statement that Van Dyke did not violate the judge’s order because he did not talk about “evidence” or “the shooting itself.”

Jury selection began Wednesday. Prospective jurors were summoned to court to fill out questionnaires that attorneys will use to pick a jury.

Van Dyke faces charges of first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery with a firearm in the October 2014 slaying of 17-year-old McDonald. Van Dyke is currently free on bond.

According to prosecutors, McDonald was stealing car radios and was armed with a 3-inch blade when Chicago police officers in Archer Heights called in a radio request for a Taser on Oct. 20, 2014. An autopsy later revealed McDonald had PCP in his system.

Van Dyke and his partner responded to the call, but never specified whether they had a Taser. Within seconds of arriving on the scene, Van Dyke pulled his gun and emptied his magazine into McDonald, shooting the teen 16 times. Video of the shooting, which was released via court order in November 2015, sparked massive protests and prompted federal and local investigations.