Family of slain teen say he was a recent grad gearing up for nursing school

CHICAGO – Police are searching for suspects in the fatal shooting of a teenager in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said 19-year-old Prince Kargou and his girlfriend were visiting a friend in the 7200 block of South Bennett Sunday when a gunman drove by and opened fire.

All three were struck as they stood in front of the home.

Kargou was hit in the head. His girlfriend suffered a leg wound. Their other friend was wounded in the thigh.

Kargou was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Kargou lived with his family in Albany Park. They said he had recently graduated from Disney II Magnet High School and wanted to become a nurse.

Kargou’s father told the Chicago Tribune that Prince and his brother and sister came to the United States with their family in 2007 emigrating from war torn Liberia. He says his son was about to enroll at the Chamberlain School of Nursing.

Police recovered eight shell casings from the scene and were hopeful that nearby surveillance video shot a short it’s away could help their investigation.

Police said none of victims had any gang affiliations but said the area of the shooting was the site of an ongoing gang conflict between two identified groups.

No arrests have been made.